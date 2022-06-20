'I pray this one is a boy' - Harrysong reveals he’s expecting baby number two

Nigerian musician, Harrysong

Nigerian musician, Harrison Okiri, better known as Harrysong, has announced that he and his wife are expecting their second child.

The singer took to his Instagram page to make the announcement adding that he hopes the newborn would be a boy.



Sharing a video of pregnancy scan results, the singer stated that he had to follow his wife to the hospital to confirm her pregnancy.



The singer added that he would name his child Salem if it came out as a boy.



He said, “I had to follow to see and confirm for myself that it’s true, and yes it’s true. Baby number two is on the way and with the blessings of Daviva.

“I pray this one is a boy, this time. His name will be called Salem!”



The announcement comes six months after the singer welcomed his first child, Daviva, with his wife.



He married his wife in March 27, 2021.



