I pray to God before selecting the song I dance to – Dancegod Lloyd

Talented Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd has disclosed what inspires him when choosing a song to dance to and according to him, he prays to God before selecting a song.

Speaking in an interview with MC Yaa Yeboah on Bryt Extra, the dancer revealed that he is a very religious person and sees the need to pray about a project before undertaking it.



“I am a very religious person so I pray to God whenever someone approaches me with his project, I pray to God. If this is the right one, I will select it and if it’s not the right one, I move. So, it is not even about me, it is not even about the music. It goes beyond the dance”, he said.



Dancegod Lloyd further stated that aside from praying, there are other factors that influence the choice of songs he dances to; they include the musician behind the song and how meaningful the song is.



He added that the fact that he is a dancer does not mean he dances to any song because he has a brand to protect.



“My production life is different. Sometimes, there are some songs you don’t have to dance to it as much as it’s an interesting song. I am always like my heart and my mind; I need to feel the music. The music is very important. If I like the song, I am good to go and if I don’t like the song; I don’t feel right about it, and the person behind the music, I cannot”.

“It is not about the people; it is about I feel about it. My stuff and my direction, I don’t want to dance to any song. I have to protect my brand and where I am going in life. I want to dance to songs that can go viral, songs that are meaningful, and songs that I know will do well on the international stage. I try my best, for any project that I work on, and I make sure it’s out there well. I am not going to project any rooky song”, he told the host.



