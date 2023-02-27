I prefer Becca's ‘you lied to me’ song to Matthew chapter 5’– Kyiri Abosom

Rev. Andrews Seth Kusi, popularly known as ‘Kyiri Abosom’ has reiterated that the Bible carries no power adding that it is just a book which highlights the works of people who are dead and gone.

In an interview with Delay, the general overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre said he was nurtured with the Bible but growing up, he had what he described as a sense of awakening.



Emphasizing on the extent to which he does not revere the holy book, Rev. Kyiri Abosom said he’d rather listen to worldly songs, particularly, Becca’s ‘You lied to me’ than believe Matthew chapter 5.



“To me, the bible is there for comparison. It's there for research. There is no power in it. Right from my childhood, I knew there was no power in the Bible. The power is in me and I am working with it. To me, the Bible represents the works of people of the old. There are a lot of things in the Bible that I think are fake.



"To me, it’s not authentic. For instance, when you quote scriptures like Mathew chapter 5 to me, I'd prefer Becca’s song, ‘You lied to me’. I believe in that song and pick a lot of wisdom from it as compared to that part of the scriptures,” Kyiri Abosom told Delay.



Asked when he made the decision to not believe in the scripture and its teachings he said: “I believed in it but not anymore. There is no spirit in it and it cannot do anything to me. It's like a book; someone wrote it. I believed in it when I was young and ignorant. I was brought up with it but now my eyes are opened. I don’t believe that the name Jesus can solve a problem but the spirit in me can solve a problem. To me, he is just a prophet. If he had the power, he helped and worked for his people in the past, and not me,” he stressed.

What does the Bible say about the Bible?



2 Timothy 3:16 reads,



All Scripture is inspired by God and beneficial for teaching, for rebuke, for correction, for training in righteousness; The scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives.



What Matthew 5 says



In Mathew Chapter five, Jesus Christ began His Sermon on the Mount by teaching the Beatitudes.

He declared that the law of Moses was fulfilled and taught the righteous way of life that leads to becoming perfect like God.



