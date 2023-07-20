I prefer Kennedy Agyapong to Bawumia – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta has endorsed Kennedy Agyapong over Bawumia

3FM reggae show host, Blakk Rasta has stated that he would prefer New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong being president of Ghana over his contender in the NPP race, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the outspoken media personality, he would rather have the Assin Central Member of Parliament govern in spite of his lack of experience over the vice president whom he deemed as having a penchant for lying.



“I do not want to see Kennedy Agyapong as president of this nation because for me he cannot run a country. From his track record, no sir, he can’t. But I prefer Kennedy Agyapong one trillion times to Bawumia. I would have a Kennedy Agyapong president to a Bawumia president.



"My brother, my sister, because of their track record; one is a pathological liar, he can lie from morning till night my brother, my sister. Yet his religion tells him that lying would send you to hell,” he stated on his show.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are part of some ten individuals approved by the NPP for its upcoming flagbearer contest for the 2024 general election.



Ahead of the November 4 contest, the party is expected to hold a special delegates congress to prune down the number to 5 before the main congress.

In the run-up to the election, Kennedy Agyapong has called out Dr Bawumia’s campaign accusing the vice president of overseeing a grave decline of the country’s economy despite being laballed as a “strategist.”



“We will have troubles if we don’t do a clean campaign because I will reply to every claim made against me. You call yourself a strategist but when we were taking over power the Dollar was 4 Cedis, today One Dollar is Twelve Cedis and yet you call yourself a strategist.



“In March 2022 I had 40 million Dollars in Cedi equivalent, in August 2022 the value of the 40 million dollars had dropped to 16 million.



“With my steel plant, I am employing thousands of workers in this country by the next few months, I have the biggest cold store in the whole of Africa, as for you, the government pays you, pays your house girls, pays your security, you are living in government bungalows.



“But I pay 7158 workers every month in this country. So between the two of us who is the strategist? This is internal politics and so we shouldn’t be dirty but if they attack me I will reply,” Kennedy Agyapong told delegates of the NPP during one of his stops in his ongoing campaign.

Despite the heavy responses from the camp of the vice president, Blakk Rasta on his show maintained that there was no wrong in the accusation by Kennedy Agyapong against the vice president.



GA/SARA



You can also watch some of our programmes below.







