I prefer doing secular music to gospel despite being a Sunday School teacher – Mawuly Musiq

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former MTN Hitmaker participant, Mawuly Musiq has disclosed that he has chosen to do secular music though he’s a Sunday school teacher at his church.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Mawuly Musiq said there’s nothing wrong with a staunch Christian who does secular music instead of gospel.

“I don’t think being a secular musician paints me black or makes me a devil because God loves and understands everybody,” he revealed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

He remarked, “What you want to do, do it and do it well but make sure it’s clean so I’m not a gospel artiste but a secular musician who is a Christian.

“I go to church regularly and I’m actually a Sunday school teacher so because of that I need to keep my lyrics clean so that all these kids who are looking up to me will learn something good out of it,” he said.

Mawuly Musiq, who was a semi-finalist at the MTN Hitmaker 8 is currently promoting his song titled ‘One For The Road’ featuring Tulenkey and produced by Mix Masta Garzy.

