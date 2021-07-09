I prefer not to beg for support – Tefflon Flexx

Ghanaian musician, Tefflon Flexx

Ghanaian Afro beats and Afro house singer, Tefflon Flexx says he would rather prove himself worthy of support than beg for it.

Concerning financing his music career, which is tough for him, the musician said, “I have a philosophy in life that guides me in all I do. I don’t like to ask for help, I prefer to make trades rather. I like to present myself and show myself to be worthy enough of one’s support.”



According to him, he prefers for his talent to speak on his behalf. “I show you the talent I have and then you can tell for yourself the kind of returns you can make from investing in me. I don’t want to come and say please I can do this so help me.”



He believes investing in an artiste should never look like a favour to them.

“I want you to invest in me because you recognize my worth. I want to build my brand to the level that when I approach investors they will recognize my value and we can win together,” he told Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Showbix Xtra show.



The winner of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Unsung Artist of the Year” 2020 dreams of becoming a global sensation and is promoting his new song titled ‘Lazy Man’ which features Kelvyn Boy and is off his EP, ‘Love from the East’.



The EP tells a broken hearted story in reverse. It talks about how the relationship started savouring the good times rather than lamenting the break.