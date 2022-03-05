0
I prefer to work with Stonebwoy, he’s willing to give young artistes a chance – Joint 77

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A former member of the Shatta Movement (SM-Millitant), Joint 77 has indicated his preparedness to work with dancehall and reggae artiste, Stonebwoy, as he seems more willing to give young artistes the opportunity to develop their potential.

According to the artiste, Stonebwoy offers young artistes a platform to hone their skills, something his former boss, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale did not do for them.

Speaking on Accra100.5FM’s Nkran Kwanso, the artiste who parted ways with his former boss, over a misunderstanding, applauded Stonebwoy for willing to give young artistes a chance.

He told Show host Docta Kay that: “As for some of the Ghana shows, we got shows sometimes, but we don’t go. He [Shatta], had to go so we followed him, that’s what was bothering us.

“We met Kelvyn Boy on several occasions going for interviews alone, but we were always following Shatta. But as for him [Kelvyn Boy], he was alone. So I think that was a good work Stonebwoy did, when people do good things, you need to commend them so I commend him [Stonebwoy] for that.

