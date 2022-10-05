I procrastinated; I should've started music years ago - Gyakie's sister reveals

Sheila Acheampong has stated that she is loving the music space following her decision eventually venture into music after procrastinating for years.

The daughter of Highlife legend, Nana Acheampong in an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb TV with Paula Amma Broni disclosed that it is not surprising to see her younger sister, Gyakie topping charts with her music.



According to the young talent, music runs in the blood of her family.



"For so many years I kept saying that I was going to do music. I would call somebody and be like, I want to do music, what do you think? They will go like, it is in your blood but then, my dad (Nana Acheampong) has already done it and when Gyakie came into the scene, I thought to myself, should I shun this? I also thought of pursuing my passion for fashion so they do music.



"Once the calling comes, you can't really say no so I had to. I was like, why didn't I start? Way back, why didn't I start? I am loving it. It is really cool," Sheila told Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment.



Sheila is currently promoting her 2022 single 'Like That' with features rapper, Strongman.

She noted that her dream was to be a fashion designer but after careful consideration, she has accepted her calling, thus music adding that her sister, Gyakie on the other hand discovered her talent at the onset.



"I loved singing, I knew I could sing, but did I want to do music? No, I wanted to be an actress, I want to do fashion. I was really minding my own business but Gyakie, even when she was young recorded a song in one of my dad's studios," said Sheila.











OPD/BOG