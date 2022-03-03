I produced music for free for 7 years - Guiltybeatz

Guiltybeatz talks about his path to fame

Guiltybeatz bares it all on his way to fame

Beyonce thanks Guiltybeatz, others on 40th birthday



Guiltybeatz produces two songs on Beyonce’s ‘Lion King Album’



Award-winning Ghanaian producer Guiltybeatz has revealed that his initial days in music production was difficult as he produced a lot of free works.



According to the producer on Asempa FM, he produced songs for about seven years without receiving any remuneration.



"From 2010 to 2017, no artiste paid me for my works, I'm not kidding. All they say is 'take something' and some of them will tell me 'I will pay, I will pay you', and I will be chasing them but you won't hear from them, 7 years straight,” he said.



Meanwhile, the 'Akwaaba' beatmaker has said one cant build a relationship if money becomes a priority.

“When you begin, you don't just say 'pay me'. How do you build your relationship if you just want to make money from them (artistes)? No, you can't do that, you have to freelance a little,” he added.



GuiltyBeatz has worked with Beyonce on 'The Lion King: The Gift’ album.



Born Ronald Banful, as the producer is known in private life, was among the selected few to feature on an Apple Music video where renowned personalities like Normani, Lil Nas X, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, among others celebrated Beyonce's 40th birthday.



To his credit, he has produced several Ghanaian top-flight artists like Bisa Kdei, Pappy Kojo, and a host of others including playing a pivotal role in the release of Beyonce's 'Lion King' album by producing three songs.



