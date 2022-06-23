I proved my doubters wrong - Samini speaks after GIMPA SRC election

GIMPA SRC president-elect, Samini

Samini wins GIMPA elections

Artistes congratulate Samini



Samini, fans jubilate after sweet victory



Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, a professional Ghanaian musician has been declared the president-elect for the Student Representative Council (SRC) at GIMPA and he is more than excited about the development.



Samini and his running mate, Mabel Mensah, garnered 307 votes while his opponent, Theophilius Quartey secured 212 votes on Wednesday, June 22.



In an appreciation post on Thursday, he sent out a message to persons who were against his presidential ambition and claimed he didn't stand a chance of winning the seat.

"Thanks to all who believed and encouraged me to go for the topmost… to my doubters I say a bigger thank you for making me see the need to prove you wrong," the Dancehall musician who now prides himself on being the president-elect wrote in an Instagram post on June 23.



The singer has since received tons of congratulatory messages from students, fans and some colleagues in the showbiz industry for his big win.



Reacting to the post, Okyeame Kwame congratulated him for not giving up on his dreams of going back to school despite having a successful career in music.



Okyeame's message to Samini read: "Congratulations Slim guy. You are truly resilient. You told me ten years ago that you will go back to school. You didn’t just go, you became SRC Prez. Wow! True mentor."



Artistes including Kwaw Kese, Frank Nero, Okra Tom Dawidi, Trigmatic and Dr Cryme have tipped him to do a good job under his leadership.

Check out the post below:





PDO/BB