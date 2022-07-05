I put my music career on hold 25 years ago – Rex Omar

Legendary Ghanaian Musician, Rex Omar

Rex Owusu Marfo known in the music industry as Rex Omar, a legendary Ghanaian artiste, has stated that he put his career on hold when he was at his highest peak to fix the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

“Those who have followed me for some time will attest to it that I put my career on hold as an artiste at the time when I was at my highest peak to fight for royalties for musicians,” he told Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He continued “I’m talking about 25 years ago when we fought for the whole copyright laws to be changed when we fought for then archaic laws to be changed and we formed GHAMRO.”



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Rex Omar revealed that his contribution to the royalties system and copyright laws started way back when he could have chosen to stay abroad as a musician.

“We started it not today me and Charles Amoah, Carlos Sakyi, and others we started this thing long ago so the results of what we fought for is the establishment of GHAMRO,” he revealed.



He added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “So when people get up and they are talking they think we just started from yesterday and we still have to continue to fight so that we can build the structure of the music industry.



“My contribution started years before GHAMRO was given birth so at the peak of my career I could have chosen to stay abroad to focus on my career but by my nature, I love to serve my country,” he ended.