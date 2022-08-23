'I put their names in the mouth of a corpse' - Pastor Love on how he destroys his critics

Ghanaian preacher, Pastor Love Kweku Hammond, the former husband of gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has detailed how he has "ended the lives" of men and women who spoke against him.

According to the preacher, he doesn't forgive persons who peddle lies against him. For this reason, he performs some deadly spiritual directions that bring suffering and woes to critics.



Pastor Love in an interview on Mama Radio confessed to employing the services of embalmers and fishermen to aid him in bringing destruction to those who dare to speak on his issues.



Detailing how this horrifying direction is done, the preacher who spoke with so much authority noted that he writes down the names of his 'offenders' on a piece of paper and hands it over to embalmers to be placed in the mouth of a corpse for burial.



"Those who dress corpses for burial take money from us to perform these things under our instructions. It happens all the time," he said.



Once this is done, the man or woman whose name has been hidden in the mouth of the corpse will never have peace on earth.

"I have a tall list of names that I continue to evoke curses upon. I will never stop. This is what I do, I just write your name on paper and hand it over to those who dress corpse (embalmers). They will put your name in the mouth of the deceased to be buried, that will be the end of your life. Nothing will work in your life after this act.



"Once I make up my mind to destroy you, I leave no stone unturned. I will destroy you to the core. You can never get back on your feet, I will teach you a lesson. We are the ones who have spiritual directions, we are prophets, and we are not powerless. You can't criticize or say things against me and go scot-free," he declared.



Pastor Love added that he has also dumped the names of some people in the deep sea.



"I always have spiritual directions where after performing some rites, I hand over your name to fisherman to deep in the deep sea. That will be your end unless you go and retrieve it from the deep sea," the man of God mentioned in the radio interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



