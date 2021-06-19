I quit my job to do music - Ama Nova

Ama Nova, Afrobeats/Afro-pop songstress

Fast-rising Ghanaian Afrobeats/Afro-pop songstress Ama Nova, has disclosed why she vacated her well-paying job to do music full time.

According to her, she had no idea she’ll one day be doing music because she was comfortable and she had no idea about the music industry.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show she said, “It was actually a very big decision for me to take, to quit my job full time to come and take this path I had no idea about because I didn’t know what awaited me”.



She mentioned that all she had at the time was her voice and her elder brother who believed in her so much and she did not even know that it would bring her this far.

“So with the music I’m doing, I always say there was no structure because it was not planned for; it just came in and my brother said he’ll support me”.



Ama Nova shared that her journey into the music industry has not been an easy one as she had to go through a lot to get to where she is right now but, “it’s been worth it”.