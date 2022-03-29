‘I reacted emotionally' - Will Smith sends official apology to Chris Rock

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock

A day after slapping Chris Rock, on the stage at the 94th Oscar Academy Awards, Will Smith has issued an apology to the comedian, the academy and viewers, saying he was "out of line."



A post that was shared by the actor on his Instagram page read:



“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.



“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.



“I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”



Hours after Will smacked Chris Rock, the film academy also went ahead to issue a statement condemning Will’s actions.



"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law,” the Academy wrote.

Will and Chris’s brouhaha was born as a result of a joke the comedian made about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.



Rocks said in his skit, "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it” but unhappy Jada seated close to her husband, Will, rolled her eyes in disbelief over Rock’s remarks.



