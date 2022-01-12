I received GH¢40,000 from Office of Chief of Staff before Bawumia’s GH¢50,000 – TT

Psalm Adjeteyfio

Psalm Adjeteyfio becomes subject for discussion

Actor chastised for begging for leftovers



Psalm Adjeteyfio reveals amount he received from Chief of Staff



Even before vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, made a cash donation of GH¢50,000 to Psalm Adjeteyfio, the veteran actor had received a sum of GH¢40,000 from the Office of the Chief of Staff.



The showbiz personality disclosed this in an interview on Neat FM, Wednesday, monitored by GhanaWeb.



He said: “Let me say on record that before all of them, I had a call and the person said he was speaking from the Office of the Chief of Staff. He asked if my number was registered on momo and I said ‘yes’. He said ‘okay’. They sent GH¢40,000 directly into my momo account. They were the first people [to donate]. He said that was the Chief of Staff’s contribution.



Asked what he used the money for to warrant a plea for leftovers from the kitchen of media personality MzGee, the veteran actor sounded proverbial.

“If you travel, you notice there are a lot of potholes on the road. When you buy gravels, you need to fill all the potholes. You’re sick, you’re a single parent, you have three kids who are on the threshold of adulthood. There’s pressure on you when you get money”, he noted.



Psalm Adjeteyfio who starred in the popular TV sitcom ‘Taxi Driver’ has engendered conversation after an audio clip of him begging for leftovers from MzGee leaked. The actor has been accused of taking the benevolence of donors for granted as he continuously begs for help.



The veteran, in September last year cried for help as he announced that he needed GH¢3,000 to pay his rent or risked ejection. Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after hearing his plea donated GH¢50,000 to him.



According to the veteran actor, since the vice president presented the cash donation to him, people have stopped extending a helping hand to him. He, therefore, sent a voice note to MzGee asking for leftovers.



"Right now, the situation has created a lot of problems for me; you know, a lot of people use to help me a lot but now everybody…I even understood that some people contributed some money in States to be sent to me; the moment they heard [that the Vice President had given me the money] everybody went for his money,” he said.



