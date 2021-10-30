'I received a direction from God' – Shatta Wale speaks on gun attack hoax

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

• Shatta Wale intends to create societal change through gun attack prank

• Shatta Wale has apologized to fans



• Shatta Wale describes his arrest as a ‘sacrifice’



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has disclosed that he received a direction from God to fake a gun attack, which according to him, has the tendency of putting a stop to death prophecies in the country.



One can recall that Shatta was arrested and remanded for faking a gun attack on himself after receiving a death prophecy from Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, popularly known as 'Jesus Ahuofe'



He was granted a self-recognizance bail of GH¢100,000 after spending five days in police custody.

But the Shatta Movement boss, few days after he was granted bail, has taken to social media to announce how he received the inspiration from God to sacrifice himself for a change.



According to him, his ‘sacrifice’ will somewhat bring an end to how religious leaders publicly announce death prophesies in Ghana.



In a series of posts on social media, Shatta wrote;



“All those that felt bad about the whole situation, I want to say am sorry ok. I had to do that sacrifice because God told me to. Will you forgive me now so we move to GOG album and start jamming? You don’t need to be an MP before you can make an amendment in our constitution. We must learn how to sacrifice like how God asked Abraham to sacrifice Isaac.”



He also used the opportunity to thank the Ghana Police Service for cautioning heads of religious institutions on the announcement of death prophecies.

“Now that you have forgiven me, can you say thank you to IGP Ghana Police Service for calling all the religious leaders to caution them? Please clap for him,” he stated.



Shatta also pleaded with fans who were negatively affected by his actions to forgive him.



Meanwhile, the dancehall artiste is expected to appear before an Accra Circuit Court for the second time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.



