I regret clapping back at Mzbel over 'papa no' saga - Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye speaks about messy 'beef' with Mzbel

Tracey reveals her biggest regret in life



Tracey Boakye, Mzbel fight over ‘papa no’



Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye has disclosed that if only she could turn back the hands of time, she would have never recorded videos attacking and insulting singer, Mzbel over their 'sugar daddy', a man they both dated.



Tracey says she has regretted her 2020 feud with the musician which witnessed them washing their dirty linen in public. The beef is regarded as one of the 'dirtiest' in the entertainment scene, it took weeks for both parties to cease fire.



“I wished I never responded; I have regretted a lot responding to those things,” said the remorseful actress in an interview with Abeiku Santana.

Tracey, a mother of two, added that she feels terrible playing back some of the voice notes and videos recorded in the heat of the moment.



It would be recalled that the celebrated personalities fired shots at each other over an unknown man who was termed 'papa no'.



Looking back at the damage the beef with Mzbel had on her brand, she stated: “I didn’t do well and I shouldn’t have done that,” adding "It didn't affect me in any way but I am not happy about my actions, I shouldn't have done that."



The actress nicknamed 'East Legon Landlady’, is noted for bragging about the properties, cars and houses she owns. Tracey has explained that she shows off because she is a celebrity.



Watch the interview below:





Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.







