I regret graduating with a first-class – Nigerian lady tells

The unnamed lady recounted that just focusing on her academics affected her social life

Every student aims to graduate with a first-class after spending years at the University.

Those who achieve such a goal rejoice in making the dream a reality.



However, some people think the world we live in now is not about the class one graduates with but it’s about the connections and networks.



A video sighted on Twitter by GhanaWeb, shared by Instablog9ja captured a Nigerian lady who mentioned that she regrets graduating with a first class and being crowned as the best-graduating student in her department.



Among the reasons she gave for making such a statement was that, while she was in school, she prioritized her studies and that deprived her of a social life.



“I regret graduating with a first-class. I am not saying it is wrong to graduate with a first-class or as the best-graduating student, don’t get me wrong but that shouldn’t be your only focus. It is a good thing to graduate with good grades. By all means, if you have the mental strength, if you want to, please graduate with a first class but that shouldn’t be your only priority”.

“While I was in school, I was only focused on my academics and nothing else mattered. And now, two years later, I regret it so much. Right now, my social life is a wreck. There is no relation; romantic or even normal friendships”, she said.



She asserted that the century the world finds itself deals with networking hence, to make it in life will be determined by the people you know and not the class you graduated with.



“Let me tell you something, where networking and connection will take you, trust me, your first-class degree will not take you. Take it from someone who graduated as the best graduating student in my department”.



“Let’s be honest, it’s 2023 and you’re in Nigerian, nobody cares about what you graduated with. Someone with a second-class upper or lower due to networking will be seen at reputable places than someone who graduated with a first-class and has no connections”, she added.



Why I r£gret graduating with a first class and being the best graduating student in school - Ladypic.twitter.com/GHT5vuqWhn — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) November 11, 2023

