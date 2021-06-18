I regret my fashion choices - Amy Newman

Amy Newman is a veteran gospel singer, songwriter

Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer, Amy Newman, who is noted for her high sense of fashion has expressed regret at certain style choices she made in the past.



While she may have won the hearts of many admirers, Mrs. Newman said she is not too happy about her mode of dressing in the past.



According to the popular gospel singer, she feels so guilty for setting bad precedence where contemporary artistes prioritized fashion over their gifts aimed to inspire people.

Spotted at the live video recording with no make-up and in a simple attire, Mrs Newman pointed out that she was now committed to righting her wrongs.



“God is dealing with me on a different level now and I have come to know my mistakes which I’ve started correcting. As you can see, this is not the Amy Newman you would have seen some years ago or even last year but that is all in the past now. As we worship God and build our relationship with Him on deeper levels, He reveals so many things to us through the Holy Spirit and I got to know of my mistakes as He took me through the process,” she stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



“This is a personal encounter and I don’t want to extend it to everyone but all that I’m saying is that even though my music was impacting people’s lives and my gift was appreciated, I was not in line with God’s will and purpose. Through revelation, I got to know that my flashy appearance influenced by my high taste for fashion and makeup was rather the focus of people when I was singing. The Holy Spirit revealed to me that I diverted attention from God and my message about Him to myself because people always focused on me, what dress or hairstyle I was wearing rather than God,” she added.



The veteran singer, who celebrated her 60th birthday in July 2020, said even though it has been difficult accepting the change since she had been accustomed to high fashion for many years, she had no regrets heeding to the instruction of God.



With over three decades of doing gospel music, Amy is noted for some popular gospel bangers including; ‘Okamafo Jesus’, ‘Magya Nyinara’ ‘Tie Me Mmobrosu’, ‘Adom’ and many others.