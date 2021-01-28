I regret not listening to Rawlings’ advice - Akosua Agyapong

Ghanaian musician, Akosua Agyapong, has revealed that she failed to heed to the advice of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to Akosua, the advice given her by the former president was for her to organize Hi-life shows annually but she did otherwise.



"At my 25th anniversary, he told me to organise such shows every year and that they miss the hi-life songs and shows. But I wanted to wait for my 30th anniversary instead,” she said on SVTV Africa.



Akosua expressed her regrets to host, Ayisha Bayipa at the military burial service for the former president.



"I regret it so much. The show was supposed to be organised last year but due to the pandemic, it was postponed to 2021. Sadly, he couldn't enjoy the music he loved,” Akosua added.

Mr Rawlings was buried on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Military Cemetery here in Accra after the burial service at the Black Star Square.



Source: SVTV Africa