I regret not taking gardening seriously - Actor Amankwah Ampofo

Charles Amankwah Ampofo, Veteran Actor

Retired news anchor and veteran actor, Charles Amankwah Ampofo has stated that he feels remorseful for not taking his work as a gardener seriously.

According to the actor, at a point in his life things got tough for him because he lost his job and he had to resort to being a gardener at the Cocoa Marketing Board (CMB) to one man they all referred to as Mr Gardener.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Nsempii he said, “Fortunately for me, I was sent to work where the flowers were nursed and at the time I was staying at flagstaff house yet I walked to cantonments every day to work because that was where the nursery was.”



He indicated that this made him learn a lot of things about flowers, “but unfortunately for me, I did not take it seriously because considering the knowledge I had about flowers then. I could have done a lot and earned some money with it to help myself when things were tough for me.”

Mr Ampofo noted that, ever since he came to the realization that he could make money from gardening, he has regretted not taking that particular job seriously.



“It is one of the things I will make right if I get the chance to change anything in my life and what most people don’t know is that they can actually make some good money from gardening,” he said.



He however advised listeners to consider venturing into gardening as they can earn some good money from it.