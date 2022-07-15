0
Menu
Entertainment

I regret writing songs for the late Kofi B, Kofi Nti, others – Ofori Amponsah

Video Archive
Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

Legendary highlife musician Ofori Amponsah, says he regrets investing in his fellow musicians because he was betrayed by the late Kofi B, who was the artist he helped the most.

Speaking in an interview on Legends hosted by Agyemang Prempeh on TV XYZ, Ofori Amponsah said that even though he wrote all of Kofi B’s major hit songs, Kofi B refused to acknowledge his contribution to his career while he was alive.

Watch the video below:

Source: myxyzonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report