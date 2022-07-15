I regret writing songs for the late Kofi B, Kofi Nti, others – Ofori Amponsah

Legendary highlife musician Ofori Amponsah, says he regrets investing in his fellow musicians because he was betrayed by the late Kofi B, who was the artist he helped the most.

Speaking in an interview on Legends hosted by Agyemang Prempeh on TV XYZ, Ofori Amponsah said that even though he wrote all of Kofi B’s major hit songs, Kofi B refused to acknowledge his contribution to his career while he was alive.



Watch the video below: