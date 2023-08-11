'I rejected N10 million from Mike Adenuga to play movie role’ – Chinwetalu Agu

Chinwetalu Agu and Mike Adenuga

Veteran Nollywood actor Chinwetalu Agu has discussed how he declined Nigerian businessman Mike Adenuga, who offered him N10 million to appear in a movie.

The movie star made this revelation in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.



Agu claimed that Adenuga made the offer at a period when he had not previously seen N1 million, but he insisted on receiving N20 million for the position.



The renowned actor further disclosed that when the wealthy businessman refused to pay the money he wanted, he threatened to quit his job and go back to Enugu.



Adenuga, however, took him seriously as he turned to leave and handed him the N20 million.



He said, “Chief Mike Adenuga said, what I have for you in this contract is N10 million. I have not seen N1 million before when he was pricing me N10 million but I refused. I said, if it’s not N20 million, forget it.



“He insisted, I insisted. So, I pretend to rise up and said, give me money to go back to Enugu. If there’s any available flight, book it for me let me just quietly go back.

“They regarded me to now being serious when I rose up. Chief Mike Adenuga said ‘sit down.’ He ordered them to bring documents for signing. They brought and I signed.



“From that moment uhuru dance started. I did it diplomatically in the office. I didn’t want them to know that N20m was a big deal [to me]. But it was the most wonderful thing [to me] at the moment.”



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







