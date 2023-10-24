I rejected Range Rover, GH¢1.6m bribe to paralyze Chief of Staff - Nigel Gaisie alleges

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei-Opare

Founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has stated that he once turned down a juicy request to spiritually harm Ghana’s current Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei-Opare.

According to Nigel, the request came from a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), who said he had earlier been promised Frema's position by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but was overlooked.



“One of their people came to me that I should pray for him that the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo had promised him the position…,” he told Abeiku Aggrey Santana when he appeared as a guest on the recent episode of Atuu on UTV.



He noted that a brand-new Range Rover and an amount of GH¢1.6 million was added to the request as form of inducement.



“He brought a white Range Rover in addition to an amount of GH¢1.6 million which is 1.6 billion in old Ghanaian currency equivalent. He came with his bodyguard who is a soldier,” he stated.



According to Prophet Nigel who claimed to have witnesses to the incident, the said man who is now deceased asked of one of three things which included a prayer to paralyze the Chief of Staff.

He emphasised that as a man of God, he has been bestowed with the power to bless or destroy and that he chose not to fulfil the man’s request.



"I didn’t do it, I rather encouraged him… he requested for one of three things either to cause the woman to be paralyzed so as not to be able to take up the job,” he stated.



Frema Akosua Osei-Opare, served as Member of Parliament for the People of Ayawaso West Wuogon between 2005 and 2009.



In 2017 upon assuming office, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed her as his Chief of Staff making her Ghana’s first female occupant of the position.



She was maintained by the president when he won a second term in 2020.

GA/SARA