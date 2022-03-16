2
Menu
Entertainment

I remember you didn’t promise this hardship – D-Black reminds Akufo-Addo

Dblack 620x518 1?resize=620%2C483&ssl=1 D-Black

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The hardship in Ghana has drawn out celebrities who are being blunt about the challenges faced by the people of Ghana.

One of such people is Desmond Blackmore known popularly as D-Black who is a known sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He insists that the government did not promise the people hardship like it’s currently happening.

D-Black talks about the rise in the cost of living and the fact that it keeps skyrocketing each passing day.

His tweet draws government’s attention to the pressing needs of the people and the hell Ghanaians are going through to survive the hardship.

“Town make hard ooo. Naaaa. Government ain’t helping the people like promised. There are no jobs, there are no incentives for the lower class, the economy isn’t doing well on numerous fronts, the cedi is depreciating soo fast, the people are going through it,” he said in a tweet.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bagbin should not have sent Kofi Attor to represent him – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Franklin Cudjoe calls on fair-minded Ghanaians to speak up on rising fuel prices
'I will advise myself' - Judge warns prosecution
Why use Jubilee House Facebook page to project Otchere-Darko? - Sam George asks
Sulley Muntari on GH¢1 monthly salary at Hearts of Oak - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe
Former Asante Kotoko player Samuel Inkoom begins training with Hearts of Oak
Are the Black Stars players ghosts? - Songo quizzes GFA over delay of Black Stars squad release
Ashaiman court remands Barker-vormawor again
People & Places: Revelations about the baboons, snakes and other animals at Shai Hills
Asokore - Senchi residents scrape stones from newly constructed road