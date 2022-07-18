I repeated three times in Class 6 - Lasmid discloses

Budding artiste, Lasmid

I didn't grow up with my parents, Lasmid says

Lasmid talks about his life and musical journey



Lasmid wins MTN Hitmaker 8



Budding artiste, Lasmid Nathaniel Owusu, popularly known as Lasmid, has recounted how he sat in the same class for three years.



Speaking on The Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso on TV3, the ‘Friday Night’ artiste disclosed that he repeated Primary 6 three times before continuing to Junior High School.



“I was repeated three times in class 6 because I had the brain of a child. I was repeated in Dunkwao and when I travelled to the big city in Dunkwao, I was repeated again.

“When I came back to Wasa Akropong, I repeated for the last time in class six. After that, I stayed to complete my education in Wasa Akropong,” he said.



He attributed the situation to the separation of his parents.



According to him, he shuffled between his mother and grandma when he was between the ages of ten to eleven.



All this time, he made it known that he was aware his father was living in Takoradi but didn't mention if he visited him or not.



“I didn't grow up in a home where my parents lived together. I only got to know my mum and dad were not together later. I was living with my grandma.

“I knew my dad was staying in Takoradi but wasn't sure where exactly my mum lived. From age 10 to 11, I moved from my grandma’s place at Dunkwao Offin to Wasa Akropong,” he added.



Lasmid is a Ghanaian singer, rapper and songwriter who hails from Takoradi in the Western region of Ghana. He rose to fame after releasing a remix of his single titled 'Sika' which featured Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene.



He was the winner of the MTN Hitmaker 8 held in 2019 and he is also currently signed to Highly Spiritual Music.







