I respect all religions but I will never convert my faith - Jim Iyke

James Ikechukwu Esomugha (Jim Iyke)

Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke, has debunked rumours he converted to Islam.

This is coming after a photo of him dressed in a thobe and holding a tasbih hit the internet.



Several Muslim fans took to social media to congratulate him and welcome him to Islam.



Reacting to the rumors, Jim Iyke took to social media to share a video of himself calling the allegation false.



According to him, the photo was from a movie scene he shot in Ghana. Adding that he has no intentions to convert his faith.

A social media user wrote;



“I heard that the popular Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revert to Islam. Alhamdulillah! Welcome to Islam, religion of peace. We welcome you wholeheartedly,” the tweep wrote.



Responding to the tweet, Jim Iyke said; "I just need to address certain rumour that have been making rounds lately. Certain lines cannot be crossed. I made a movie in Ghana about a month ago called "Zongo Boy". It about a religion fanatic. Somebody took the pictures from that movie and it ended up in the hands of a random, unscrupulous blogger and he said that I have converted my faith. I respect all religion and we believe in one God. But I have no intention, not now, not ever to convert my faith. I', totally committed to my faith."