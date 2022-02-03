I returned a ring that was given to me on my 30th birthday - Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson reveals a secret on radio

I rejected a marriage proposal, popular actress reveals



Marriage is forever, Yvonne Nelson speaks



Celebrated Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has for the first time revealed what led her to turn down a marriage proposal from her fiancé despite agreeing to marry him.



According to the successful screen goddess, her man popped up the question during her 30th birthday which was accepted but after careful consideration, she had to return the ring because her expectation was not met.



The 36-year-old actress added that she didn't want to waste anyone's time.



Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Angel FM with Quophi Okyeame, she noted that she doesn't want to experience divorce in her marriage and for that matter, she will ensure that her partner is a 'family man' who will be willing to be in their child's life.

Yvonne Nelson intimated: "On my 30th birthday, I had a ring and I returned it. So, it is not a do or die ... marriage is not something I want to go in and leave. Someone proposed to me, I was dating.



"Because I felt I wasn't ready, yeah. I don't want to cheat on anyone, I don't want to lie to anyone. It's a very sensitive thing. If someone wants to marry you and know the society... it should be someone you really want to share your life with forever. You know there is no turning back," she said.



The actress also disclosed that her father was absent during her childhood, something she doesn't want her child to experience.



"I look out for one thing, does the person want a family? Do they care about kids? Will he love and take care of his children? Will they be in the life of their kids? If I can get that, love is not really the thing for me. So far as he will be in the life of his kid and cater for that child, fine, because I didn't have that so I want that for my kids," she said.



See the video published by Quophi Okyeame below:



