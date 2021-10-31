I reveal prophecies in-person, the Shatta Wale episode was ‘unusual’ – Jesus Ahuofe admits

• Embattled preacher Jesus Ahuofe has spoken about his recent arrest

• He says he will reset how he communicates prophecies



• He revealed a recent meeting with musician Shatta Wale at a court premises



Bishop Stephen Akwesi Appiah, alias Jesus Ahuofe, the preacher behind a prophecy supposedly predicting the death of the musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, alias Shatta Wale, has stated that he will continue to reveal prophecies in-person to concerned parties.



According to him, the in-person mode has been his usual style whenever he had revelations about people from across different social standings, mentioning specifically politicians and chiefs.



He added that whenever he delivers the prophecies, he prays with the persons concerned to avert whatever calamity he sees.

“I see lots of prophecies but I hardly speak about it publicly, I see visions on prominent people, MPs, chiefs among others but I always go to them and reveal it in person and not on air.



“Even with this, I did not mention his name expressly as Shatta Wale, I said Charles and I didn’t foresee him taking it as referring specifically to him,” he told Akwesi Aboagye, host of Peace FM’s Entertainment Review programme.



“But I realized later that evening that it (death prophecy) had gone viral on social media that I had said Shatta Wale will die on the 18th of October. I was shocked about that but that has already happened.



“When I see matters relating to people, I don’t publicize it on radio, I go to them personally even chiefs and we pray about it and avert whatever danger there is,” he added.



He also revealed that he maintains a cordial relationship with the radio host who ‘pushed’ him to mention a name even though he is quick to add that it was the ways of God that he will get embroiled in such an issue.

On the same programme, he revealed his first and only interaction with Shatta Wale when they met at court premises. Shatta Wale, he said had assured him that after the case, they will become friends.



Shatta Wale and three other aides were picked up over a social media post that alleged he had been shot and wounded, claims that turned out to be false. The musician is facing charges relating to causing fear and panic, while his aides are charged with aiding and abetting crime.



Jesus Ahuofe’s arrest was premised on the fact that it was his prophecy that a popular musician by name Charles will be shot on October 18 that triggered the ‘prank shooting’ incident Shatta Wale and his team orchestrated. He was also granted bail by a court on the same day.



