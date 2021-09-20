'I said yes' - Sika Osei set to tie the knot

Television host, Sika Osei

• Actress Sika Osei is off the market

• Sika in a post on Instagram revealed that she has accepted a marriage proposal



• The TV personality shared an image of herself and her man



Celebrated Ghanaian presenter and actress, Sika Osei, has announced that she is set to tie the knot with her man.



The television show host in a post sighted by GhanaWeb revealed that she had accepted the marriage proposal of her soon-to-be husband.



Sika on her official Instagram page shared a pre-wedding photo of herself and her man, where he had his arms wrapped around her soon to be wife.



The image was captioned: " #ISaidYes," with an engagement ring and heart emoji.

Sika Osei is best known for her movie roles in "SideChic Geng", "Joseph" and "Bad Luck Joe".



Tons of congratulatory messages have poured in for the actress from friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Broadcast journalist, Berla Mundi in reaction to her post wrote: "So beautiful. Congrats sweetie."



Also, Nigerian radio personality, Toke Makinwa added: "Finally we can share. Congratulations boo.”



Karen Kashkane on Instagram wrote: “Babe it’s A VERY BIG YESSSSSS FROM ALL OF US TOO. We love beautiful things. CONGRATULATIONS Sika you deserve all the love and happiness in the world.”



