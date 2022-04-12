I said 'yes' to David because he was serious and consistent - Sister Derby

Singer, Sister Deborah and David

Sister Deborah finds love again

Singer details how she met her lover



Sister Deborah says her boyfriend is a consistent guy



Singer, Deborah Vanessa, known in showbiz as Sister Derby, has disclosed that she met her current boyfriend, David at a party during the period when she wasn't ready for a relationship.



Despite her decision to remain single, David managed to sweep her off her feet with his sweet and loving nature.



This new guy who came into her life as a friend began delivering flowers to her home. It was consistent, and with time she opened up to him.

"We were friends for some week, he was so lovely. He sent me red roses at the time, he was being a gentleman. He was very patient and calm."



Derby described him as a serious and consistent man.



The 'Uncle Obama' crooner in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM disclosed that David gave her a promise ring even before she accepted his proposal.



"He was patient. I told him I wasn't interested in a relationship because I heard some rumours that he was with somebody so I told him I wasn't interested but he took his time. He later found out why and he explained that he is actually not with the person. We were hanging out as friends, the flowers came and then he even bought me a diamond promise ring before we started dating. The fact that he was consistent, patient and he should seriousness," said Sister Derby.