I sang for house guests as a young girl – Amanda Black

South African songstress, Amanda Black

South African vocal powerhouse, Amanda Black who found music at a tender age in her family home of Butterworth, Eastern Cape, describes her love for music as intrinsic.

As a young girl, Amanda loved music and literally grabbed any opportunity she could get to sing.



“I have loved music since I was a little girl. I grew up singing in church and I will always take any opportunity I could get to sing and perform. At home, I would always be called from my room to sing for guests. I would always run from the room and ask these guests the songs they want and I’ll begin singing,” she shared.



Amanda Black says she has been singing right from her mother’s womb “and as a toddler, that’s all I have ever known and loved. I have loved singing and listening to music.”

The talented musician honed her gift by taking part in singing competitions and talent shows right from primary school through to High School. “Anytime that I could get my hands on the mic, I sang. I have always known I wanted to sing,” she told Kokonsa Kester on Y107.9FM’s Weekend Rush Show.



Amanda Black, born Amanda Benedicta Antony, released her debut album titled ‘Amazulu’ in 2016. It was her breakthrough album and introduced her to the world.



Celebrating her five years in the global music scene, Amanda says, “It’s been an incredible journey, and I now have three albums under my belt. It has been a crazy journey, but I am here and still loving it.”