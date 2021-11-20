I saved someone’s name as ‘got me thinking’ - Abena Moet

Media Personality, Abena Moet

Abena Moet shares how she saved a guy’s name on her phone

She believes pet names are important in relationships



She was speaking to MzGee on the ‘Just Being Us’ show



Media personality Abena Moet has opened up about how circumstances in her life influenced the naming of people she dated at some point in her life.



The despite media group presenter, whilst speaking to MzGee on the ‘Just Being Us’ show recollected how pet names such as ‘my addiction’ and ‘got me thinking’ featured on her phone as saved numbers of her partners in some of her relationships.



“I’ve changed names on my phones, I’ve given a lot of pet names – addiction, even at a point I saved someone’s name as ‘got me thinking’,” she stated.

Giving her take on pet names and how they matter in relationships, Abena Moet stated that she believes names reflect how people feel about each other.



She also revealed interestingly how she deletes her husband’s number to get rid of his pet name during fights and saves it again when they make up.



“When we fight I delete the name, I do it all the time I don’t know why sometimes he pisses me off so much, I have saved his name as ‘hubby with the ‘love’ I just delete it. I know his number off the head and when we get back to okay I save it again” she shared.



Media personality, Kwame B who was a co-panellist on the show also indicated that on his part, flowers and birds appeal more to him and that translates in how he names his partners depending on how they relate to him.



