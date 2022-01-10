I saw Ghana win AFCON 2021 – Kofi Kinaata prophesies

One of Ghana’s favourite Highlife Musicians Kofi Kinaata has revealed a dream he had about Ghana winning the ongoing AFCON 2021 cup.
According to Kofi Kinaata in a recent Tweet, he saw in a vision that Ghana was going to win the cup. He further explained how he wanted to disclose his vision on the 31st of December 2022 but his network was very bad.
Meanwhile the battle for the AFCON cup commenced today 9th January 2022. And as expected, the host Country, Cameroon played against Burkina Faso where they won with 2 goals to 1.
See Kofi Kinaata’s post below;
And I saw #TeamGhana winning the #AFCON2021 wanted to tell u this on the 31st of Dec.????but … my net work was very bad that’s why I’m telling you now. ???? pic.twitter.com/hDprtsg1P6— Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) January 9, 2022
- AFCON 2021: Algeria defeat is behind us; we are focused on beating Morocco
- 2021 AFCON: We will deliver AFCON trophy with our last blood—Dede
- AFCON 2021: Team Ghana arrive in Cameroon from Qatar camp
- Black Stars can’t win AFCON because it’s become an agency to advertise players – Jordan Opoku
- AFCON 2021: Sports Ministry will not sponsor Ghanaian supporters to Cameroon
- Read all related articles