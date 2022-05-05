'I see myself as the ignition and catalyst' - Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni

Two times Grammy Award nominee, Rocky Dawuni has stated in an interview with GTV Breakfast that he believes he is the catalyst and ignition.

Explaining, Rocky said, “my sound is a global sound and everyone categorizes me as a Reggae Artist but my sound is a combination of different styles and I call it Afro Roots which has traditional Highlife Music in there”.



He continued by stating that “Grammy is all about breaching the wall, it is about bringing the sound of your country to that platform, so I felt that in 2016 and now Ghanaian sounds are being represented more in terms of the global music category. Also, a means to open up the platform and the spotlight to shine it right back on our music which is growing in it’s strength, expanding in it’s reach and it’s potency becoming much more focused when it comes to global music. I was honored to be there but I felt that we are on the cast of something really incredible and big and this was just the tip of it”.

Rocky disclosed that his vision has always been to be there and utilize the bigger platforms, by first focusing on music and also drawing attention to the country Ghana’s magnanimity of what is to be offered as a leading country on the Continent as well as the cultural aspect. He admitted that Ghana like any other country has it’s own challenges, but there is always a better way to look at life.