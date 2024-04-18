I see nothing wrong with Shatta Wale's attacks on Stonebwoy - FIPAG P.R.O

The Public Relations Officer for the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Mawule Ekpe Peter, known as Abro, has waded into the ongoing discussion surrounding Dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
According to him, there is nothing wrong with Shatta Wale’s constant verbal attacks on Stonebwoy since the latter deserves it.
Recall that after the 3Music Sallahfest event, which took place on April 12, 2024, rumours popped up that Stonebowy was initially booked to perform but boycotted the event as he did not want to share a stage with Shatta Wale, who was also booked to perform.
Although the rumours were yet to be confirmed, an infuriated Shatta Wale took to his Facebook Live to air his displeasure, hurling dozens of insults at Stonebwoy and mocking his disability.
His actions did not sit well with many, including the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) which asked Shatta Wale to apologise for his statements.
But speaking about the situation in a recent live studio chat on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Abro defended Shatta Wale’s comments against Stonebwoy.
According to him, Stonebwoy has been fond of disrespecting Shatta Wale at every opportunity, thus, Shatta Wale was just clapping back at a provocation.
“I support whatever Shatta said about Stonebwoy, it was disrespectful for him to say he would not go to the show because Shatta was there. I was happy when Shatta said what he said, I would have popped champagne if I had one.
“Shatta Wale is someone’s son, he is someone’s father. Why is it that if someone insults Shatta in English, nobody will comment, but if Shatta Wale replies, everyone will hear it?”
Abro further reiterated claims by Shatta Wale that there was a conspiracy by the media, especially entertainment channels to sabotage his career.
“Whatever he said is true; many channels have turned their backs on Shatta and are rather supporting Stonebwoy,” he said.
ID/ ADG
