I shaved my permed hair after 'Apreku My Daughter' claimed relaxers were made with human blood - Diana Asamoah

Singer Diana Asamoah. Photo credit: Ernkay Photography

Diana Asamoah says she was misled

Singer says 'Apreku My Daughter' gave scary revelations to Christians



Gospel singer says she used to be a baby in Christ



Diana Asamoah has disclosed how a false claim by late preacher, Emmanuel Kwaku Apreku, better known as 'Apreku My Daughter' caused her to shave her permed hair out of fear.



According to the popular singer and evangelist, she used to find fashion and wearing makeup a sin due to the teachings of preachers back in the day.



Diana has revealed that the founder of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International, Apreku My Daughter, caused fear and panic among believers with his scary revelations from God.

After an encounter with Apreku, the singer who was new in Christ decided to shave her relaxed hair over a claim that the product used in perming her hair was from the devil.



"Recently, some people accused me of driving them to divorce their partners. I came out during the days of Apreku My Daughter. I cut all my hair because of Apreku My Daughter.



"We had a programme with him (Apreku) at Bosom school with the likes of Reverend Ato Hagan. That was the time he claimed dwarfs had been dragging him into the forest.



"He claimed that hair relaxers were made from human blood. He added that makeup powder was made from human bones. He made a lot of allegations and immediately after I got home, I went to my hairdresser to cut my hair because the pastor said relaxers were made from blood. Recently I heard someone claim that sunglasses are from marine spirits," she disclosed in the Twi language in an interview on Zionfelix TV.



Diana Asamoah is currently on a mission to look good for Christ with her outward appearance, the reason she now invests in her makeup, hair extensions, and outfits.

She explained that her eyes have been opened to understand the gospel and desist from tagging good living as evil in the sight of God. The singer added that the most important thing is to obey the commandments of God and help the needy.



"I have always had lots of sunglasses (shades) but I used to think wearing them was a sin. God has opened my eyes to a lot of things. The more you grow, you become open to certain things...I used to be a baby in the Lord."



She added: "Now that we have understood Christ, the most important thing is to live a just life and live in harmony and also help the poor. Christianity in the past can be compared to how the Pharisees lived."



Evangelist Diana Asamoah in June 2022 released a song with highlife musician Dada KD titled 'Mesom Ewurade'.



Watch the video below:









PDO/BB