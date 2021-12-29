I show love to everyone; Ghana, Nigeria are one people - Wizkid calls for peace

Singer, Wizkid

Wizkid calls for peace among Africans

Shatta Wale calls out Nigerian artistes for being ungrateful



Nigerian award-winning artiste, Ayo Balogun, known in the music circles as Wizkid, has called for unity among Africans.



Wizkid who was the headline artiste at the 2021 Afrochella in Ghana during his musical performance mentioned that he has mad love for all Africans not just his brothers and sisters from Nigeria.



"I got a message for you tonight. I don't care if you are black, white, blue if you are purple, I don't give a fuck. I will show you the same love I show my brother or sister, yeah and I want you guys to understand something, It is one Africa man. We move together in numbers baby. and I want you guys to know it is one Africa every fucking day baby. Ghana, Nigerian, Kenya, we are all the same the people men," Wizkid noted.

His comments come after dancehall musician, Shatta Wale rained insults on Nigerian artistes for failing to promote Ghanaians and other African artistes in their country.



The Ghanaian singer argued that the height attained by Nigerian artistes international can be traced to the support received from Ghanaians.



Shatta in a tweet dated December 27 wrote: "Naija fans must learn to appreciate the African fan base and stop thinking their artiste are superior. Learn to say thank you if you don’t have that talent."



A separate tweet read: "I don’t need Nigerian music industry to hit, I need to let those so called naija fans and industry players to know ..Gh industry and Gh fans supported them when they needed fame so bad, so they should appreciate and say thank you not only to Ghana but Africa as whole."