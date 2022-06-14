I signed Camidoh because he is flexible to work with - George Britton

Camidoh and George Britton

Ghanaian music executive and artist manager, George Britton has revealed that Camidoh’s flexibility is the main reason the singer is signed to GB Records.



Speaking to KMJ on the Prime Morning show, George Britton explained that every manager and music executive has their own requirements for potential signees before they are given a contract.



According to him, although talent is important, he pays more attention to creativity, goal orientation, the determination of the artist, the flexibility of the signee to work and self-confidence.

“To me and my team, an artist is a product that needs a team to package it well and in the case of Camidoh, we looked at how goal-oriented he is, how determined and focused he is. And he is very flexible and easy to work with.”



George Britton believes that the personality and brand of an artist matter more than music because music may come and go but the personality and its impact on sales would stay.



“Before ‘Sugarcane’ became popular, an image was put out on the song by the team with a lot of activation. Similarly, a contingency plan was drawn as well as a strategic marketing plan which included a small gathering of friends, outdoor programs and many others all to push his personality and brand.”



He also revealed that the team has taken steps geared toward entering the Latin Market to have a remix of ‘Sugarcane’ with some Puerto Rican singers.



Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie popularly known as Camidoh is an Afropop, R&B and Afrobeats songwriter and singer.