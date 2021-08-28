I signed with Zylofon, I don't have anything to do with MenzGold money - Tiisha

Singer Tiisha

Zylofon Music signed artiste, Tiisha has lashed out at some MenzGold customers for stalking her online.

The “True Mood” singer has lamented about how she can’t live her life just because a company belonging to the owner of her record label collapsed thereby losing money belonging to customers.



Since MenzGold was shut down in 2018, customers have used several means including demonstrations, sieges at the owner’s house and stalking of beneficiaries of the company and its sister companies among others to demand their money.



Tiisha who is an artist under NAM1’s record label has become a victim of some of these online trolls.



According to the singer, anytime she posts something online, people remind her about debts owed them by MenzGold.

She took to Twitter to share her frustration about the situation.



“I’m really sick and tired of “Our Money” comments from some so called “Menzgold costumers” when I share a post of me just living my life! FYI I have no relationship with the Company! I am signed to ZYLOFON music and I don’t have ANYTHING to do with MENZGOLD,” she wrote.



