I sing better than 80% of female artistes in Ghana - Shylar

Shylar

Source: Miriam Osei Agyemang

Ghanaian fast-rising female musician, Shylar, real name Berlinda Gedie, has said she can confidently claim to be better than 80% of all the female artiste in the country.

The 22-year-old student of the University of Ghana said she has critically analyzed the current crop of female artiste and only a handful have real talents. According to her, a few can write songs that will transcend generations and have international appeal.



Shylar emerged onto the Ghanaian music scene in November 2021 with her single ‘Go away' and soon followed with another banger 'Pain’.



The singer had previously been compared to the late Ebony Reigns because of the similarities in their vocal dexterity. She said whiles such comparisons are flattering, she believes her branding is more compelling and will stand the test of time.

“I think the comparisons are cool but trust me, my brand is too strong to live under another artiste’s shadow," she said.



Her latest single ‘Killa Killa” produced by FIMFIM was released in June and is available on all major streaming platforms and on radio.



Shylar believes her single is not only the next biggest hit to come out of Ghana but it is also set to be an international sensation.