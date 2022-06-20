0
I sing like a Nigerian because they are taking over music in Africa – Lasmid

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Lasmid Owusu Nathaniel known in showbiz circles as Lasmid has indicated that he sings like a Nigerian because they are taking over the music space in Africa.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the highly spiritual signee disclosed that sounding Nigerian is personally a good thing for him.

According to him, there is a plus in learning the ways of people to overtake them or do better than them hence he feels it's a good thing to sound like Nigerian to hit the global market.

The former MTN hitmaker winner is already topping chats with his recently release banging single titled “Friday Night”.

Source: sammykaymedia.com
