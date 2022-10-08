I smoke for a purpose - Young lady shares how she ended up in the ghetto

Young lady narrates how she ended up in the ghetto

Source: SVTV Africa

Nana Akua moved from her stepmother’s home in Kumasi to Accra in search of her mother but ended up in a ghetto.

According to Akua, her father divorced her stepmother and abandoned her too. As a result, she decided to leave her (stepmom's) house in search of her biological mom.



In an interview on Ghetto Life Story, Nana Akua revealed that a friend advised her to take up a job in Kokomba (one of the largest ghettos), which led to a life of freedom, forgetting that she came with a purpose.



“I only told a friend about it once, but I never heard anything about it again. I forgot about it and enjoyed life. I've been here for five years, and I have seen a lot and done a lot. You will pick up some lifestyles, and it has shaped my mindset about life. I smoke weed and cigarettes, but I don’t drink alcohol. I’m not into prostitution, and I’ve never done that. I sell drinks. I’ve been doing that for a while,” Nana Akua said on SVTV Africa.

In response to what the advantages are of smoking, Nana Akua mentioned that it makes her think well and makes her let go of her troubles.



“I’m able to eat and think well. If you want to smoke, do it for a purpose like I do. I easily let go when I smoke, and I become calm. If I were high right now, I wouldn’t even talk to you,” Akua told DJ Nyaami.



Speaking on her ambitions, the mother of three disclosed that she wishes “for a place to stay. So I can have all my children around me. Even if the father is not around, I can work and cater to them. It’s nice to have a father around, but nothing changes if he’s not. I want to be able to raise my kids in a way that I never had.”