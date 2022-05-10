I sold my house and car to fund Ghana Movie Awards – Fred Nuamah

Fred Nuamah opens up on challenges he faces as CEO of movie awards

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah, has said he sold his house and car to organise the event.



The popular actor disclosed this while speaking as a panelist on the United Showbiz Show which was aired on May 7, 2022, and hosted by actress, Tracey Boakye.



“I sold my house and car to organise the Ghana Movie Awards. Ask Asamoah Gyan; he bought that car in 2010. So, who else can say he loves the industry more than me?” he said.

Giving reasons as to why he had to sell his car, Fred emphasised that corporate entities have an unwelcoming perception of the Ghana movie industry, which hampers sponsorships.



Sharing an experience, the CEO cited an instance where an investor refused to provide him with sponsorship because, according to him, his wife wouldn’t approve of it.



“A friend introduced me to a businessman for sponsorship, and I was confident about it, but he declined after meeting him. According to him, actresses were promiscuous, and his wife would not approve of his support,” he recounted.



Adding pepper to the wound, Mr Nuamah said that the most challenging thing for him has to do with dealing with his colleagues.



“There was a particular year Nikki Samonas, LilWin, Adjetey Anang, and Nana Ama McBrown had pre-recorded their presentations, but during the event, McBrown did not show up. Her excuse was that she was not invited.

“Meanwhile, I gave her husband the invitation card myself; you see the frustration I go through,” he lamented.



He made this statement to address allegations critics have levelled against him and brought his integrity into question.



He furthermore disclosed, “I have lost friends because of the awards; Yvonne Okoro does not talk to me because of Ghana Movie Awards. Yvonne Nelson stopped talking to me for like a year. I do not compromise, and because of that I am losing friends.”