I sold waakye in UK before becoming a star in Ghana - Sista Afia

Sista Afia

Award-winning musician Sista Afia, born Francisca Gawugah, has said that before becoming a star she used to sell waakye in the United Kingdom.

She was telling her grass to grace story on Accra-based Utv’s United Showbiz when she joined her colleagues for a live band session.



“I was selling Waakye in the United Kingdom. I was selling rice and beans abroad,” she said.

The songstress said apart from Waakye, she trained as a Nurse and practiced in two of the biggest hospitals In the United Kingdom.



“I studied health and social care, I went to the field, I worked in two big hospitals which are Reading Community hospital and Nottingham Hospital, that’s where I went to the University,” she indicated.