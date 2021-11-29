I sold waakye in UK before becoming a star in Ghana - Sista Afia

Award-winning musician Sista Afia, born Francisca Gawugah, has said that before becoming a star she used to sell waakye in the United Kingdom.
She was telling her grass to grace story on Accra-based Utv’s United Showbiz when she joined her colleagues for a live band session.
“I was selling Waakye in the United Kingdom. I was selling rice and beans abroad,” she said.
The songstress said apart from Waakye, she trained as a Nurse and practiced in two of the biggest hospitals In the United Kingdom.
“I studied health and social care, I went to the field, I worked in two big hospitals which are Reading Community hospital and Nottingham Hospital, that’s where I went to the University,” she indicated.
- It’s a privilege for me to be adored and loved by Sarkodie – Sista Afia
- Your girlfriend will never cheat if you grant her access to your phone – Sista Afia tells men
- Sista Afia: The only Ghanaian female name in Top 100 African Musicians
- 8 instances Sista Afia’s huge breasts have ‘confused’ social media users