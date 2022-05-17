0
I speak English to make money – Wontumi

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called Chairman Wontumi, has condemned criticisms that he does not speak good English despite having attended one of the top Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country.

According to him, the kind of English he speaks brings him money and that is what matters most.

Speaking in an interview on the Delay Show, Chairman Wontumi noted that he attended Prempeh College and studied General Arts.

He said: “We go there [Prempeh College] to make friends and also to have information to help us in the future”.

“I speak English that brings money, I speak the kind of English that brings money for my company to thrive”, he said.

He further disclosed that he once attended Bible school and had about 12 fellowships.

