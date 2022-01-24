I spent $40,000 on my recent music video - Empress Gifty

I love quality music videos, Empress Gifty

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has revealed that she doesn't compromise on quality, reasons why she invests in her songs, especially the production of her music videos.



Empress Gifty, in a recent interview, has disclosed that she blew a whopping $40,000 in video production of her hit single, 'Eye Woaa.'



The music video was released in January this year.

She explained that her love for quality drives her to invest in her music.



"I want to talk about my music video, the costume itself people have taken screenshots of it. I just want to reveal how much I spent for people to appreciate the worth of the whole thing. That video you see, I spent $40,000 in shooting it.



"You will be shocked if I tell you how much I spent in shooting my single 'Odi Yompo'. You are shocked because I quoted the price in dollars but when it comes to myself and the team it is possible for us. I want quality things, I want beautiful things," she disclosed.







Empress Gifty, known for her fashion sense, added that she is an inspiration for fans who have watched her latest music video.

She revealed that many have saved and screenshot her outfits with the hopes of recreating her looks.



"I just want to prove a point, when you produce quality video, a lot more will push you," said Empress, 2012 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year.



The official music video of 'Eye Woaa' released on YouTube in January has so far garnered 268,397 views.



