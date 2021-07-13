I spent GHC500,000 on my house and studio - Zion Felix discloses

Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix has for the first time disclosed how much he spent in building his studio where he conducts his interviews, worship shows, and other programs for social media.

Recounting his journey to success, the 29-year-old blogger noted his life has been characterized by blessings mostly in the form of properties.



Zion Felix owns a four-bedroom house, two cars, a studio, and also deals in building materials.



He also has some plots of lands where he intends to erect other buildings.



Counting his blessings in an interview with Nkonkonsa, ZionFelix revealed that he spent over GhC100,000 on his studio and GhC400,000 on building his house.

''God has blessed us with some properties. My studio is part. I mean I spent over 100,000 cedis on the studio, just the studio. It wasn't easy. Because I built it from scratch; I haven't even added the cost of the land because I had already bought the land. So, I built from scratch,'' he said.



Watch the full interview below:



