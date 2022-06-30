0
Menu
Entertainment

'I spoke the truth' - JJC Skillz's son Benito reacts to split with Funke Akindele

JJ Skillz , Funke Akindele And Benito JJ Skillz , Funke Akindele and Benito

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Benito, the son of rapper, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, has reacted after his father disclosed that his marriage to actress, Funke Akindele is over.

Recall that Benito had in several posts earlier stated that there was a crisis in the marriage of the entertainers.

In a post he shared on his IG page this morning, Benito wrote ”I spoke the truth men”.

Benito first hinted about the rumours of the crisis in the Bello's home after he commented on a Tiktok post that first broke the story.

According to the teenager, the actress is not who many people believe she is.

He also added that he lived in their house for two years and it was a horror.

See post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company
Nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong warns
Arise Ghana demo: Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo
Kweku Baako reveals what will make him return to the streets
Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Government has already decided to go to the IMF – Captain Smart alleges
One person arrested for possessing a sidearm at Arise Ghana Demo
Beverly Afaglo gives a breakdown of how much Jackie Appiah earns per movie