I started music as a Gospel artiste – Rex Omar

Rex Omar

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Rex Omar has disclosed that he started his music career as a Gospel singer while growing up in Kumasi.

The “Abiba” hitmaker recalled the recording process during that period and emphasized that it was quite different from the present era where technology has made music production easier.



Rex Omar in an exclusive interview with Kokonsa Kester on a special edition of Y 107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush show dubbed “Music Made In Ghana explained that they had to rehearse with a band before recording. He noted that everyone had to be present in the studio to play their respective parts.



“You had to actually rehearse with a band and before you even record the whole band must be in the studio and then start playing. If one person makes a mistake the whole band would have to restart,” he told Kokonsa Kester.



He also talked about his first album and mentioned that it was recorded during the days when gospel music was at its peak in Ghana.

Rex Omar reminisced about his early days in Kumasi, where he was part of a quartet and would have to wake up early in the morning, practice diligently and sing their respective parts – moving from one house to another to perfect their craft.



“Those were the days I recorded my first album. I remember when I started, we started off as a quartet. Those were the days of the gospel era you sing auto, treble, tenor and bass. So we had to get up early in the morning with instruments, jump from one house to another just to sing at dawn. It was a form of voice training exercises and all that to be able to sing in key. If you’re an auto singer or tenor singer or bass, treble you should be able to practice to be able to sing in key,” he added.



The veteran musician also paid tribute to some of the gospel legends of that era, including Kofi Abrahams and Yaw Sarpong, who inspired him and others to pursue their dreams in the music industry.